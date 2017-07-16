Megan's rotten potato boobs are now a thing of the past!
This Sunday's episode of Botched turned inspirational when the partial paraplegic and aspiring fitness model was finally able to achieve her dream after overcoming a traumatic spinal cord injury. For the first time since undergoing nine failed breast surgeries, Megan felt sexy in front the camera thanks to Dr. Terry Dubrow.
"Now after my surgery, my breasts are round, perky, just the right size," she said. "I have the confidence to model without feeling embarrassed or ashamed like I did before."
Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Nassif's patient Liberty, who was born with a cleft lip, was left feeling insecure and self-conscious about her uneven smile and crooked nose after a poor reconstruction and rhinoplasty.
Luckily, Dr. Nassif was able to give her lips a more symmetrical shape and straighten out her nose to help her breathe better. The positive results of the surgery restored Liberty's confidence just in time for her 30th birthday!
"I'm really excited to start this new chapter in my life and it feels amazing," she gushed.
See even more from the episode in the recap video above!
