Megan's rotten potato boobs are now a thing of the past!

This Sunday's episode of Botched turned inspirational when the partial paraplegic and aspiring fitness model was finally able to achieve her dream after overcoming a traumatic spinal cord injury. For the first time since undergoing nine failed breast surgeries, Megan felt sexy in front the camera thanks to Dr. Terry Dubrow.

"Now after my surgery, my breasts are round, perky, just the right size," she said. "I have the confidence to model without feeling embarrassed or ashamed like I did before."