Easy and versatile, the half-bun look is a popular choice in celebrity street style.

From Julianne Hough's flawless do to Kelly Rowland's top bun, when celebs want a casual-yet-stylish hairstyle, this look is a go-to. With standout sunglasses and a colorful lip, they're Insta-ready for a summer day.

Beyond it's simplicity, the style provides protection to the top layer of your hair, which typically has the most damage from the sun and heating tools. With this section in a bun, you can protect and moisturize your tresses, while still looking fly. If you're sporting your natural hair texture, this style is also loved for its ability to frame the face.