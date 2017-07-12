Julianne Hough & Other Celebs Prove the Half-Bun Hairstyle Is a Go-To

Easy and versatile, the half-bun look is a popular choice in celebrity street style. 

From Julianne Hough's flawless do to Kelly Rowland's top bun, when celebs want a casual-yet-stylish hairstyle, this look is a go-to. With standout sunglasses and a colorful lip, they're Insta-ready for a summer day.

Beyond it's simplicity, the style provides protection to the top layer of your hair, which typically has the most damage from the sun and heating tools. With this section in a bun, you can protect and moisturize your tresses, while still looking fly. If you're sporting your natural hair texture, this style is also loved for its ability to frame the face. 

Ready to master the look? Watch the video above! 

Step 1: Make sure bobby pins and a hair tie are at arm's reach before you start creating the style.

Step 2: Section the hair into even sections, by parting the hair from the top of one ear to the other.

Step 3: Create a ponytail at the top of your crown. 

Step 4: Create a bun

Step 5: Pin it into place with a few bobby pins.

Step 6: Tease the half-down portion of your hair, adding a texture spray for an effortless look and holding spray to keep it in tact.

Model's clothing: J.D. Luxe Uptown Romper
Model's swimsuit: GIGI C Bikinis
Model's jewelry: Uncommon James
Model's sunglasses: Etinia Barcelona Originals Collection Diagonal PKTQ

