Woody Allen had some unexpected onstage guests at his New Orleans Jazz Band's concert at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany Tuesday.

Two topless women, members of the women's rights activist group FEMEN, stormed the stage. On their chests and torsos were scrawled quotes from the 2014 open letter of Dylan Fallow, Woody and ex Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, in which she accused the famed director of sexually abused her when she was a child. Woody had denied her claims.

"SEXUAL ABUSE IS A CRIME! STOP THE #SILENCE!" read a post on Femen's Facebook page, alongside a (NSFW) video of the two-woman protest, which drew boos from the crowd and lasted about two minutes, according to local broadcast NDR.

Theater workers then escorted the women off the stage.