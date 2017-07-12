Say what?

On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, pedestrians walking near the El Capital Theatre in Hollywood, where the talk show is filmed, were filmed being asked to congratulate Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the birth of their twins.

It was revealed last month that the couple actually named their newborn babiesRumi Carter and Sir Carter. However, every person interviewed was given alternative names.

"Would you like to congratulate Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the birth of their beautiful children, Cucumber and Ukula?" the interviewer asked a man.

Another man was told the twins' names are Bong and Blunt. Other pairs of names included Gonorrhea and Amoxicillin and Beebop and Rocksteady—Shredder's henchman from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.