How to Style a T-Shirt Dress—Morning, Noon and Night

Christian Vierig/WireImage
Quick question: Do you own a T-shirt dress?
You know, a dress that's basically just an extra-long cotton T-shirt. Yours can be black, white, grey or even have a cool graphic print across the front. The details don't matter, but the fact that you've got one at the ready does. Why? Because it's the under-the-radar staple you're about to wear repeatedly (no matter what time of day it is).
On its own the baggy dress is nothing special, but that's the magic of it. With a little accessorizing you can transform the humble dress into an any-time-of-day outfit.
See for yourself!
It doesn't matter what day of the week it is, mornings are always the same: rushed. That's precisely why a T-shirt dress is your new best friend. Just slip on some sneakers, throw on some sunnies and a chic suede cap and you've got an instant outfit.
T by Alexander Wang Classic Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $72; Superga Gingham Sneaker, $79; Rag & Bone Marilyn Baseball Cap, $150; Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses, $150; Chloe 'Mini Marcie' Leather Crossbody Bag, $890; Gorjana Super Star Necklace, $60
Let's say you've got a lunch date or another semi-casual encounter in which you need to look presentable. The T-shirt dress works here, too. Simply zip up a pair of heeled booties, a trendy denim jacket and some gold hoop earrings to polish off the look. Done and done!
T by Alexander Wang Classic Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $72; Elizabeth and James Medium Holly Hoops, $95; Steve Madden Edit Bootie, $90; Balenciaga Swing Oversized Denim Jacket, $995; Boohoo Maisie Embroidered Cross Body Bag, $20; Le Specs Hypnotiz Sunglasses, $79
And what if you're hitting the town come nightfall? You better bet the T-shirt dress is a solid choice here, too. Jazz it up with some sultry knee-high boots, a playful clutch and don't forget to add a bright red lip to seal the deal.
T by Alexander Wang Classic Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $72; Erth Cross Necklace, $280; Gabriela Artigas Delicate Bracelet Cuff, $154; Alice + Olivia Shirley Embroidered Large Clutch, $350; Nars Audacious Lipstick in Annabella, $34; By the Way Live Boot, $110
All hail the T-shirt dress.