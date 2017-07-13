How to Style a T-Shirt Dress—Morning, Noon and Night

Quick question: Do you own a T-shirt dress?

You know, a dress that's basically just an extra-long cotton T-shirt. Yours can be black, white, grey or even have a cool graphic print across the front. The details don't matter, but the fact that you've got one at the ready does. Why? Because it's the under-the-radar staple you're about to wear repeatedly (no matter what time of day it is).

On its own the baggy dress is nothing special, but that's the magic of it. With a little accessorizing you can transform the humble dress into an any-time-of-day outfit.

See for yourself!