Ryan Phillippe Can Rap—Who Knew?!

Ryan Phillippe Raps Live on Sway in the Morning... by SwaysUniverse

Did you know Ryan Phillippe can rap?

The Cruel Intentions actor and star of the USA Network's Shooter series demonstrated his music skills and talks about his love of hip-hop on the SiriusXM satellite radio show Sway in the Morning this week.

"Most of my playlists are like a 19-year-old's. I listen to all the new, young stuff, everything in between," he said. "Hip-hop is the music of my life, man. It's just like, that's just it for me."

He launched into a rap that referenced his "P!" arm tattoo that pays tribute to Sean Price. Phillippe got inked in 2015 a couple of months after the rapper's death.

He also mentioned rapper Nate Dogg, who died in 2011.

The song is not all gloom and doom; Phillippe also rapped about taking "honeys" to bed and sneaked in mentions of two of his most famous movies.

"Crash into me with cruel intentions / and I'll take away your girl / and do some things that we won't mention," he rapped. "I dunno know what you did last summer / in the front seat of my Caddy / No I don't drive a Hummer." 

Phillippe, who has three kids, including two with ex-wife and Cruel Intentions co-stars Reese Witherspoon, also rapped, "I'm trying to keep it clean / 'Cause I'm a father and daddy / If you know what I mean."

Shia LaBeouf, who recently made headlines over another arrest for public drunkenness, also got a mention.

"I can still get inspired," Phillippe rapped. "Like when an actor comes on Sway / and starts spitting some fire, like Shia / Shia was nice, man / LaBeouf was a beast and there will be no disrespect / 'Cause I don't want no LaBeef."

The actor had told Women's Health in 2010, "I rap really well. I can sound like Lil Wayne or Ludacris. I'm dead serious...I can spit!"

