Ariana Grande Named First Honorary Citizen of Manchester

It's official: The City of Manchester has named Ariana Grande its first honorary citizen.

Manchester's City Council decided to showcase more love for the 24-year-old singer following her work stemming from the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert on May 22.

Council leader Richard Leese told council members ahead of the vote, "It would have been understandable if [Grande] had never wanted to see this place again. But she determined she would not to perform again until she had returned to Manchester. In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, [and] she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund."