Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Step Out Together for Movie Date

The Mega Agency
Spotted!
Following reports of Jesse Williams' budding romance with Minka Kelly, the two stars stepped out together Tuesday night in West Hollywood. Sporting casual wear, the famous faces kept some distance from each other as they were captured by photographers after leaving a movie theater. According to one source, the couple caught an evening showing of The Beguiled before covertly heading outside with baseball caps on. "The pair were trying to not be noticed," the source noted.
In the wake of Wiliams' split from his wife of nearly five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, a second source told E! News he and Kelly have been keeping a low profile. "They were extra careful after all the media attention they got to be out together, but now feel more comfortable to go out in public," the insider explained.
According to the second source, "They really care about each other and are dating exclusively."
The two raised flags with fans back in January when the Friday Night Lights alum posted an Instagram with Jesse while in Paris. At the time, however, they were colleagues working on a video game together.
"Minka has been there for Jesse not only as a girlfriend, but also as a friend," our source added. "Jesse is really private with everything, especially his relationships, but feels open with Minka and she has been supportive and that's what he needs now."
Meanwhile, following Williams' April filing for divorce, he has been fighting for joint physical custody of his and Aryn's daughter Sadie and son Maceo after he claimed in court papers that she was restricting his time with the kids.
"Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy," her lawyer said partly in a statement to E! News.
The exes had been together for 13 years before the split. As Williams told USA Today in 2010, "I was a teacher when I met her, so she's been with me through all different facets of my career. She's stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out."
The typically private Grey's Anatomy star unexpectedly gave fans a glimpse into his personal life as of late when he appeared in Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44 video and addressed his breakup and cheating allegations for the first time.
"I was in a relationship for 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f---kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship," he said in front of a camera. "Like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all of my heart—that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."