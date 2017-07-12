Yes, KFC Is Really Releasing a Smartphone

Thankfully, KFC is "finger lickin' good"—because you'll need clean hands to use the company's new phone.

That's right—the brand synonymous with fried chicken is releasing a smartphone in honor of it's 30-year anniversary in China. In collaboration with tech giant Huawei, the fast food chain has designed a limited edition KFC Huawei 7 Plus, which comes in red with a logo of Colonel Sanders embossed on the back along with the year 1987—the year the chain first came to China.

If you're craving this new tech, the phone has a price tag of 1099 Chinese Yuan or approximately $162. Unfortunately, it's unclear if the phone will be available for purchase in the United States.