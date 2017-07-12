Gigi Hadid Rocks '60s-Style Pixie Cut in Sexy Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Gigi Hadid, you look different...

In photos shot for shoe brand Stuart Weitzman's fall/winter 2017 advertising campaign, the supermodel swaps her long, blond tresses for a faux pixie cut Shay Ashual wig, inspired by Jean Seberg's character in the 1960's French movie classic Breathless. Her new look also brings to mind one made famous by an iconic face of the '60s fashion world: Twiggy.

Fashion photographer Mario Testino shot the pics, which are in black and white. In one, Hadid wears a long white button-down shirt and sits on the ground, showcasing her long legs and dark $575 CLING booties from Stuart Weitzman. In another photo, she sits with both legs bent, wearing a long black jacket and light stretch over-the-knee $885 TIEMODEL boots.

"A glamorous nod to American style, the stunning black-and-white images celebrate a soft femininity while staying true to the brand's distinctively minimalist aesthetic," the company said in a statement.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

Gigi Hadid, Stuart Weitzman, Ads, Campaign, 2017

Mario Testino / Stuart Weitzman

Gigi Hadid, Stuart Weitzman, Ads, Campaign, 2017

Mario Testino / Stuart Weitzman

Jean Seberg, Breathless, Movie

Rialto Pictures/StudioCanal

Twiggy, History of Supermodel

Popperfoto/Getty Images

This marks Hadid's fourth consecutive Stuart Weitzman campaign.

Past supermodel spokesmodels of Stuart Weitzman ad campaigns include Gisele Bündchen and Kate Moss.

