Gigi Hadid, you look different...

In photos shot for shoe brand Stuart Weitzman's fall/winter 2017 advertising campaign, the supermodel swaps her long, blond tresses for a faux pixie cut Shay Ashual wig, inspired by Jean Seberg's character in the 1960's French movie classic Breathless. Her new look also brings to mind one made famous by an iconic face of the '60s fashion world: Twiggy.

Fashion photographer Mario Testino shot the pics, which are in black and white. In one, Hadid wears a long white button-down shirt and sits on the ground, showcasing her long legs and dark $575 CLING booties from Stuart Weitzman. In another photo, she sits with both legs bent, wearing a long black jacket and light stretch over-the-knee $885 TIEMODEL boots.

"A glamorous nod to American style, the stunning black-and-white images celebrate a soft femininity while staying true to the brand's distinctively minimalist aesthetic," the company said in a statement.