Jessica Biel always knew Justin Timberlake was The One.

In Marie Claire's first-ever Sustainability Issue (on newsstands July 18), the actress opens up about what makes their 10-year relationship work. "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish," says Jessica, who married the Grammy winner in 2012. "I understand that about my peers—about being focused and driven—and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score!"

Biel's next TV project is The Sinner, premiering Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on USA. She first became a household name in the '90s as Mary Camden on 7th Heaven. Unlike a few of her peers, she never became a "troubled child star" cliché. "My Hollywood experience as a young person was never one of those True Hollywood Stories where I was left alone to my own devices with no parental supervision," the 35-year-old actress explains. "There was always somebody with me."