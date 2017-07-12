America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Nick Cannon, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has been arrested. 

The America's Got Talent winner was arrested Monday evening in his native West Virginia, according to multiple reports. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the jazz singer was charged with domestic battery and domestic assault and was released from the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond. 

The charges stem from an alleged physical fight Murphy had with a woman at his home, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. As the newspaper reported, Murphy was accused of hitting the woman with a golf club, slapping her and slamming her head into a concrete sidewalk. 

In a statement to the newspaper, Murphy's manager Burke Allen said the woman was Murphy's girlfriend and she attacked his client with a golf club and knife.  

"In defending myself, she obtained some bruises and swelling on her face," he said. "I did not strike her." He also alleged in the statement that the woman "trashed the home" with family and friends. According to a criminal complaint filed, Murphy and the woman have a 6-month-old child, who was in the house at the time of the incident. 

"I was raised to respect women, and if not provoked and feeling I was in danger, I would never have defended myself in this manner," he added in the statement. 

Murphy Jr. rose to fame six years ago as a 36-year-old car washer who went on to win the sixth season of America's Got Talent

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

