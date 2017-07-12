In a statement to the newspaper, Murphy's manager Burke Allen said the woman was Murphy's girlfriend and she attacked his client with a golf club and knife.

"In defending myself, she obtained some bruises and swelling on her face," he said. "I did not strike her." He also alleged in the statement that the woman "trashed the home" with family and friends. According to a criminal complaint filed, Murphy and the woman have a 6-month-old child, who was in the house at the time of the incident.

"I was raised to respect women, and if not provoked and feeling I was in danger, I would never have defended myself in this manner," he added in the statement.