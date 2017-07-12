NBC
America's Got Talent paid tribute to one of its own in the Tuesday, July 11 episode. The NBC reality series aired Brandon Rogers' audition for this season. Rogers, a 29-year-old doctor, passed away in June in a car accident.
In the package below, Rogers said he became a doctor after finding his mother unconscious in a pool of blood when he was a child, and the need to help people was born. His family gave NBC the blessing to air his audition.
Before he sang, Rogers said he would sing to his patients. "I don't think we've ever had a doctor on one of these shows," judge Simon Cowell said.
"I'll be the first," Rogers said.
"Doctor can sing," host Tyra Banks said as Rogers started singing "Ribbon in the Sky."
Rogers received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. "The doctor is really handsome and the doctor can sing," Heidi Klum said. "I really enjoyed that. There's something so special about your voice. It's working for me."
The accolades kept coming.
"You're good looking. Tick. You can sing. Tick. And the fact that you help people? Tick! I think you're great," Mel B said.
"You have real control and passion and you can be a star. You spent so much time going down that medical road, I think it was a waste of time and schooling because you should be a singer, but it's good to have something to fall back on, I guess," Howie Mandel said.
"Your vocal is stunning," Cowell said. "I've never said this before to a doctor: You're sick. You're one of the best singers we've had in the competition so far, I've got to tell you."
Rogers received "Yes" from all four judges.
