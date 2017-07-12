America's Got Talent paid tribute to one of its own in the Tuesday, July 11 episode. The NBC reality series aired Brandon Rogers' audition for this season. Rogers, a 29-year-old doctor, passed away in June in a car accident.

In the package below, Rogers said he became a doctor after finding his mother unconscious in a pool of blood when he was a child, and the need to help people was born. His family gave NBC the blessing to air his audition.

Before he sang, Rogers said he would sing to his patients. "I don't think we've ever had a doctor on one of these shows," judge Simon Cowell said.