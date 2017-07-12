Rotten to the core? Hardly.

In fact, when the Descendants 2 stars attended the red carpet premiere at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinerama Dome Tuesday, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Mitchell Hope and Booboo Stewart looked good. The actors, reprising their roles from the 2015 TV movie, were joined by newbies China Anne McClain and Dylan Playfair, who play Uma and Gil, respectively.

Director Kenny Ortega was on hand, of course. He previously directed the High School Musical series, and a few stars—Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin—turned up Tuesday.

Last month, Cameron—who plays Mal—told E! News the movie is "bigger and better than the first; the music is definitely elevated. It's everything that it was, but just turned up 10 notches."

The same could be said of the follow-up's premiere: