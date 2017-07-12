Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and China Anne McClain All Out for the Descendants 2 Premiere

Rotten to the core? Hardly.

In fact, when the Descendants 2 stars attended the red carpet premiere at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinerama Dome Tuesday, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Mitchell Hope and Booboo Stewart looked good. The actors, reprising their roles from the 2015 TV movie, were joined by newbies China Anne McClain and Dylan Playfair, who play Uma and Gil, respectively.

Director Kenny Ortega was on hand, of course. He previously directed the High School Musical series, and a few stars—Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin—turned up Tuesday.

Last month, Cameron—who plays Mal—told E! News the movie is "bigger and better than the first; the music is definitely elevated. It's everything that it was, but just turned up 10 notches."

The same could be said of the follow-up's premiere:

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Cast & Crew

"We got all the ways to be W-I-C-K-E-D."

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Dove Cameron

The actress, who returns as Mal, turns heads in a Vivienne Westwood dress.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Cameron Boyce

The actor returns as Carlos, Cruella de Vil's dog-loving son.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Sofia Carson

The actress, back as the Evil Queen's daughter Evie, models a Vivienne Westwood dress.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Booboo Stewart

Going for gold! The actor reprises his role as Jafar's son, Jay.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

China Ann McClain

The actress, who plays new baddie Uma, snaps a selfie on her iPhone.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Mitchell Hope

King Ben has never looked so dapper.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Dianne Doan

Say hello to Mulan's daughter, Lonnie!

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Jedidiah Goodacre

Did Cinderella's son Chad get red carpet ready with the fairy godmother's help?

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Brenna D'Amico

The Fairy Godmother's daughter Jane gets the glam makeover she always wanted.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Dylan Playfair

Let's hope Gil, the son of Gaston, doesn't run into Belle and the Beast on the red carpet.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Keegan Connor Tracy & Dan Payne

Belle and the Beast trade their Auradon garb for something more Hollywood.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

China Anne McClain, Dove Cameron & Sofia Carson

The trio makes being bad look good.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Jodie Sweetin

The Fuller House actress gives her kids early access to the TV movie.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Storm Reid

The Wrinkle in Time star's braids come courtesy of Lashawnna Courtney.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Laurie Hernandez

The Olympian looks positively patriotic in this starry blue and red number.

Dove Cameron

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron

The leading lady completes her look with a Roger Vivier bag, Neil Lane jewelry and Paul Andrew heels.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Karan Brar

The Bunk'd actor leaves camp for the big premiere.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Constance Zimmer

The UnREAL actress looks, uh, unreal in her summery frock.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Sofia Carson & Kenny Ortega

Say cheese! The actress poses with the man behind the Descendants franchise.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Tiffani Thiessen

There are perks to being a kid in Hollywood—just ask the actress' daughter, Harper!

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Dylan Playfair

Feeling blue? The actor pairs his floral shirt with a baby blue blazer.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Olesya Rulin

The High School Musical actress ditches her character's newsboy caps for a sleeker ensemble.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Lonnie Chavis

Name a cuter kid than the star of This Is Us. We dare you.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Jenna Ortega

The Stuck in the Middle actress makes a bold statement in this youthful look.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Monique Coleman

The High School Musical actress looks easy and breezy at the star-studded event.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Anneliese van der Pol

A leopard can't change its spots, and the Raven's Home star can't change her stripes.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Corbin Bleu, China Anne McClain & Kenny Ortega

The director poses with two of his favorite stars.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Cameron Boyce

The Jessie actor soaks in the scene.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Paul Stanley & Erin Sutton

The KISS rocker takes his wife and kids to the screening.

Descendants 2 Premiere

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Heather Dubrow

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star brings her children—Collette, Katarina, Nicholas and Maximillia—to the big event.

Thomas Doherty, who did not attend the premiere, joins the cast as Harry, Captain Hook's son.

Descendants 2 will simultaneously premiere July 21 at 8 p.m. across six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies. It will also debut on various apps.

