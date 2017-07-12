Rotten to the core? Hardly.
In fact, when the Descendants 2 stars attended the red carpet premiere at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinerama Dome Tuesday, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Mitchell Hope and Booboo Stewart looked good. The actors, reprising their roles from the 2015 TV movie, were joined by newbies China Anne McClain and Dylan Playfair, who play Uma and Gil, respectively.
Director Kenny Ortega was on hand, of course. He previously directed the High School Musical series, and a few stars—Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin—turned up Tuesday.
Last month, Cameron—who plays Mal—told E! News the movie is "bigger and better than the first; the music is definitely elevated. It's everything that it was, but just turned up 10 notches."
The same could be said of the follow-up's premiere:
"We got all the ways to be W-I-C-K-E-D."
The actress, who returns as Mal, turns heads in a Vivienne Westwood dress.
The actor returns as Carlos, Cruella de Vil's dog-loving son.
The actress, back as the Evil Queen's daughter Evie, models a Vivienne Westwood dress.
Going for gold! The actor reprises his role as Jafar's son, Jay.
The actress, who plays new baddie Uma, snaps a selfie on her iPhone.
King Ben has never looked so dapper.
Say hello to Mulan's daughter, Lonnie!
Did Cinderella's son Chad get red carpet ready with the fairy godmother's help?
The Fairy Godmother's daughter Jane gets the glam makeover she always wanted.
Let's hope Gil, the son of Gaston, doesn't run into Belle and the Beast on the red carpet.
Belle and the Beast trade their Auradon garb for something more Hollywood.
The trio makes being bad look good.
The Fuller House actress gives her kids early access to the TV movie.
The Wrinkle in Time star's braids come courtesy of Lashawnna Courtney.
The Olympian looks positively patriotic in this starry blue and red number.
The leading lady completes her look with a Roger Vivier bag, Neil Lane jewelry and Paul Andrew heels.
The Bunk'd actor leaves camp for the big premiere.
The UnREAL actress looks, uh, unreal in her summery frock.
Say cheese! The actress poses with the man behind the Descendants franchise.
There are perks to being a kid in Hollywood—just ask the actress' daughter, Harper!
Feeling blue? The actor pairs his floral shirt with a baby blue blazer.
The High School Musical actress ditches her character's newsboy caps for a sleeker ensemble.
Name a cuter kid than the star of This Is Us. We dare you.
The Stuck in the Middle actress makes a bold statement in this youthful look.
The High School Musical actress looks easy and breezy at the star-studded event.
A leopard can't change its spots, and the Raven's Home star can't change her stripes.
The director poses with two of his favorite stars.
The Jessie actor soaks in the scene.
The KISS rocker takes his wife and kids to the screening.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star brings her children—Collette, Katarina, Nicholas and Maximillia—to the big event.
Thomas Doherty, who did not attend the premiere, joins the cast as Harry, Captain Hook's son.
Descendants 2 will simultaneously premiere July 21 at 8 p.m. across six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies. It will also debut on various apps.