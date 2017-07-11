No matter how much they train, nothing can prepare the biggest athletes for a little thing called slime.

We're just days away from the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards where Nickelodeon will celebrate the biggest stars from several sports.

In between all the trophies and fun, some athletes may just get slimed from host Russell Wilson.

"I'm hoping the Warriors. They deserve to get slimed as champions," Russell shared with E! News' Zuri Hall at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. "The one person that we're going to slime that I'm super excited about is going to be the Legend Award."

He continued, "In the past two years, I was able to slime Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter, so this year it's going to be Michael Phelps, which should be great. He's not used to a pool of slime."