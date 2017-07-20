TV's Best and Most Killer True Crime Transformations

These actors and actresses know how to kill it! And by it we mean they know how to totally transform themselves for their true crime TV roles.

From Sarah Paulson's wigged out portrayal of Marcia Clarke to Al Pacino's hair-raising take on Phil Spector and Gethin Anthony's unruly role as Charles Manson, plenty of stars have totally changed their look to get into character when portraying a real-life person.

America experienced a first taste of the true crime genre in 1966 when Truman Capote weaved the mostly true tale of Richard "Dick" Hickock and Perry Smith, who brutally murdered four members of the Clutter family in 1959, in his novel In Cold Blood.

In 1974, former Los Angeles District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi wrote true crime masterpiece Helter Skelter about the Manson Family murders. Both books inspired several TV shows, TV movies and films.

From there, the country became fixated on stories based on true crimes, and in recent years the obsession with fictionalized true stories has only increased. Ryan Murphy has taken on headline-making tales in American Crime Story, Lifetime still has a plethora of films based on true stories and even the Law & Order franchise is getting into the mix with their upcoming new series Law & Order True Crime.

From innocent victims to famous lawyers and infamous murderers, we've got some of the best and most killer TV transformations...