Chipotle's New Queso Dip May Just Change Your Order Forever

Your summer must-have isn't a pair of rose-gold sandals, it's Chipotle's new queso dip...

On Monday, Chipotle Mexican Grill gave the world a serious treat when the company debuted queso dip at their public test kitchen in New York City, the NEXT Kitchen. The beloved Tex-Mex dunking sauce accompanied a few other new possible menu items, including two kinds of frozen margaritas (one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic), and a salad.

As for why they went the way of the cheese all of the sudden? Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker told USA Today, "Queso is something that’s been requested from us for many, many years. Pretty much since we started."

Crumpacker expects that he expects the cheesy favorite to be taste tested for about a month at the NEXT Kitchen and then possibly roll out in different markets across the country, potentially starting with California and Colorado.