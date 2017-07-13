Rita Ora's Sweatpants Could Stop Traffic

Eagle Lee / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Looking to add color to your wardrobe? Rita Orahas an idea.
True celeb style stars know that the key to style (whether at the airport or not) is the perfect balance of fashion, comfort and a head-turning hue. Never one to shy away from attention, the "Your Song" singer touched down at Heathrow Airport wearing bright, orange sweatpants, and it got us thinking.
Paired with a faded, yellow Adher Newcool sweatshirt, a newsboy cap and oversized white sunglasses, Rita's making a serious case for the color. But she's not the only celebrity embracing orange athleisure, Kourtney Kardashian also recently stepped out in silk, orange pants at LAX.
So, clearly, it's time to reconsider the shade.
And because we think the two are seriously onto something, start scrolling for a little retail inspiration. Make the look your own in a pair of the below!
Sweatpants 120, $50
Branded Track Pants, $110
Knit Pants, $142
Milan Joggers, $225
Orange HP Sweatpants, $305
Leave it to Rita Ora to make traffic-cone-orange oh so trendy.
It might just be your new go-to summer color.