Rita Ora's Sweatpants Could Stop Traffic

  • By
  • &

by Briana Trusty |

ESC: Rita Ora

Eagle Lee / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Looking to add color to your wardrobe? Rita Orahas an idea.

True celeb style stars know that the key to style (whether at the airport or not) is the perfect balance of fashion, comfort and a head-turning hue. Never one to shy away from attention, the "Your Song" singer touched down at Heathrow Airport wearing bright, orange sweatpants, and it got us thinking.

Paired with a faded, yellow Adher Newcool sweatshirt, a newsboy cap and oversized white sunglasses, Rita's making a serious case for the color. But she's not the only celebrity embracing orange athleisure, Kourtney Kardashian also recently stepped out in silk, orange pants at LAX.

So, clearly, it's time to reconsider the shade.

Photos

Celebrity Airport Style

And because we think the two are seriously onto something, start scrolling for a little retail inspiration. Make the look your own in a pair of the below!

ESC: Rita Ora
ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

ASOS

Basic Joggers with Tie, $20

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

Adidas

EQT Berlin Mesh Inset Regular Track Pants$32

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

Boohoo

Harper Lace Up Side Sweat Joggers, $20 

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

LPA

Sweatpants 120, $50

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

OMC

Branded Track Pants, $110 

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

T by Alexander Wang

Knit Pants, $142

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

Barbara Bui

Women's Orange Crepe Track Pants, $300 

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

Cotton Citizen

Milan Joggers, $225 

ESC: Dare to Wear Rita Ora

Heron Preston

Orange HP Sweatpants, $305 

Leave it to Rita Ora to make traffic-cone-orange oh so trendy.

It might just be your new go-to summer color.

