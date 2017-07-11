Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, which means his love life is under the microscope and has been for years—and this week maybe more so than ever.
After splitting in 2015, the father of three officially filed for divorce from his wife of almost 10 years, Jennifer Garner, three months ago. All the world wondered who the Hollywood heavyweight would date next or if he'd possibly get back together with Garner. Last week, the answer was revealed when the superstar went public with a new flame, 37-year-old SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.
The Batman star's new relationship has been met with a firestorm of media attention and information-hungry fans have honed in on the already high-profile actor's romantic history. So let's take a stroll through relationships past and just see which ladies (some famous and some not so much) have caught the eye of the big black bat over the years...
Lindsay Shookus (2017): On July 6, the two went public when they dined at celeb-favorite Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. The duo have been keeping a low-profile and are very much "in the early stages" according to a source. The pair have yet to comment on their relationship, but have been spotted together several times since news broke that they were dating. Previously, the producer was married to Kevin Miller, a former SNL producer. The exes have one child together.
Jennifer Garner (2004-2015): The actor started dating his Daredevil co-star back in 2004. The A-list couple got married the following year in 2005. They had three children together, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, before calling it quits in June 2015. Despite announcing their separation in 2015, they didn't officially file for divorce until April 2017. According to court docs, the former couple want joint legal and physical custody of their children.
Enza Sambataro (2004): Affleck had a brief romance with the Boston socialite in 2004. The two allegedly met at Boston Red Sox game Sambataro went on to marry (and divorce) Kevin Youkilis of the Boston Red Sox.
Jennifer Lopez (2002-2004): Two years after his split with Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar winner began dating his Gigli co-star and "Bennifer" was born. The Boston-bred actor proposed with a $2.5 million diamond engagement ring in 2002 and were set to wed on Sept. 14, 2003, but called off the high-profile wedding four days before the nuptials due to "excessive media attention." They officially ended things in January 2004.
Gwyneth Paltrow (1997-2000): The actress began an on-again, off-again, three-year relationship with the Mall Rats in 1997—the same year Affleck won the Oscar for Good Will Hunting. The A-list duo dated from 1997 to late 2000, breaking up briefly in early 1999. The two rekindled their romance during the making of their film Bounce, but called it quits for good in October 2000. Two years later, the Shakespeare in Love star began dating Coldplay's Chris Martin, whom she later married and divorced.
Cheyenne Rothman (1990-1997): Affleck dated his first love and high school sweetheart for over seven years, but broke up after Affleck's Good Will Hunting fame. The two apparently met at summer camp.
Additionally, Affleck was rumored to be linked with Salma Hayek in 1999, Jaime King in 2001, Famke Janssen in 2002 and Krista Allen in 2004, however, the relationships were never confirmed.