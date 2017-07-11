Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, which means his love life is under the microscope and has been for years—and this week maybe more so than ever.

After splitting in 2015, the father of three officially filed for divorce from his wife of almost 10 years, Jennifer Garner, three months ago. All the world wondered who the Hollywood heavyweight would date next or if he'd possibly get back together with Garner. Last week, the answer was revealed when the superstar went public with a new flame, 37-year-old SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

The Batman star's new relationship has been met with a firestorm of media attention and information-hungry fans have honed in on the already high-profile actor's romantic history. So let's take a stroll through relationships past and just see which ladies (some famous and some not so much) have caught the eye of the big black bat over the years...