There's a brand-new Hollywood romance in town.

A source tells E! News that Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are dating.

"They really care about each other and are dating exclusively," an insider shared with us. "Minka has been there for Jesse not only as a girlfriend, but also as a friend."

Our source added, "Jesse is really private with everything especially his relationships but feels open with Minka and she has been supportive and that's what he needs now."

Back in January, Minka caught the attention of fans when she posted an Instagram with Jesse while in Paris. At the time, the pair was not romantically involved. Instead, they were simply working on a video game together.