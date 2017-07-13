Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards are about to begin.
With just a few more days until the fourth annual sports-centered ceremony, the nominees and host alike are gearing up for what's sure to be a memorable night filled with tons of fun—and potentially even more slime.
E! News caught up with the man of the hour, Seattle Seahawks quarterback and host Russell Wilson, backstage at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles for a sneak peak ahead of the festivities.
"It's been a crazy, crazy week," he told E!'s Zuri Hall. "Being able to host and do all these rehearsals—it's a lot of hard work, but it's a lot of fun."
While he didn't divulge too many details about what to expect Sunday night, Michael Phelps should probably watch out. "The one person that we're going to slime, which I'm super excited about…that's Michael Phelps," the athlete revealed about this years Legend Award honoree. "He's not used to a pool of slime."
Thankfully, those watching from the comfort of their couch are safe from the slime. Still, here are a few more things you should know before the main event:
Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
1. Third Time's a Charm!
This year marks Russell Wilson's third time in a row hosting the annual ceremony. Suffice to say—he has a special connection to the art of sliming.
"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Russell shared when the announcement was made in May. "Kids get ready… three times the slime coming your way."
2. It's Up to You
While many award shows determine winners based on select members' votes, that's not the case at Nickelodeon. Instead, anyone with an Internet connection could cast their vote for this year's nominees online. The only bit of bad news? Voting has since closed, but rest assured, Sunday's winners were picked by the people.
3. Who Run the Kids' Choice Sports Awards? Girls
Tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky lead the pack of this year's nominees with three nods each, both including "Favorite Female Athlete."
4. A Legendary Night for Michael Phelps
As is customary of the recurring show, a Legend Award is given out every year to an athlete who is considered the ultimate role model to kids around the world. This year, Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will take home the statue.
David Beckham, Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant were all previously honored with the coveted award.
5. Mark Your Calendar
If you want to tune in to this year's show, the ceremony will air on Nickelodeon on Sunday at 8 p.m.