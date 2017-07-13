"It's been a crazy, crazy week," he told E!'s Zuri Hall. "Being able to host and do all these rehearsals—it's a lot of hard work, but it's a lot of fun."

While he didn't divulge too many details about what to expect Sunday night, Michael Phelps should probably watch out. "The one person that we're going to slime, which I'm super excited about…that's Michael Phelps," the athlete revealed about this years Legend Award honoree. "He's not used to a pool of slime."

Thankfully, those watching from the comfort of their couch are safe from the slime. Still, here are a few more things you should know before the main event: