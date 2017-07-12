It's the most wonderful time of the year for the TV geeks and award show buffs in your life. Yes, it's Emmy nominations time.

The 2017 Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 13 (watch them right here with E! News at 11:30 a.m. ET) by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore, but we're going to let you in on a little secret. Many of the names below in our predictions are sure to wake up to a barrage of calls and texts congratulating them on another well-deserved accolade.