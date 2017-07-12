Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
It's the most wonderful time of the year for the TV geeks and award show buffs in your life. Yes, it's Emmy nominations time.
The 2017 Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 13 (watch them right here with E! News at 11:30 a.m. ET) by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore, but we're going to let you in on a little secret. Many of the names below in our predictions are sure to wake up to a barrage of calls and texts congratulating them on another well-deserved accolade.
But the TV Academy can be a little unpredictable—more so than the governing body that hands out the Oscars. Every once in a while, a show comes in and shakes things up and with Game of Thrones out of the way, there are big holes in several categories that should allow some newcomers into the race.
Below, check out our predictions for who will get the special honor and who the wildcards are that could be making for very interesting races.
Hulu, NBC, HBO, Netflix; FX; AMC
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Better Call Saul
The Americans
Westworld
Stranger Things
Dream picks and wildcards: The Good Fight, Orange Is the New Black, 13 Reasons Why and The Leftovers. This is The Leftovers' final chance, The Good Fight's first entry into the race and both Orange Is the New Black and 13 Reasons Why told compelling stories.
Netflix, Showtime; FX, ABC
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Keri Russell, The Americans
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Danes, Homeland
Dream picks and wildcards: Christine Baranski, Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood, Carrie Coon. Christine Baranski in The Good Fight was a masterclass in acting. Carrie Coon continued to deliver the goods in the final season of The Leftovers. Evan Rachel Wood shined in Westworld and Mandy Moore surprised in NBC's This Is Us.
AMC; Amazon, FX; Netflix; NBC
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Dream picks and wildcards: Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Theroux. This is the last time Justin Theroux can get nominated for The Leftovers and, hello, The Leftovers was great. Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia made viewers say "daddy!" in all sorts of ways on This Is Us.
Netflix, Showtime; NBC; HBO
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Dream picks and wildcards: Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, Constance Zimmer, Cush Jumbo. OITNB season four is the eligible season for this year's Emmys and both Danielle Brooks and Samira Wiley were great in it. Wiley also stood out in The Handmaid's Tale. Constance Zimmer is still the best part of UnReal and Cush Jumbo delights on The Good Fight.
Netflix, NBC; AMC; HBO
John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Dream picks and wildcards: Better Call Saul's Michael McKean has never been nominated for an Emmy and this was his year.
HBO; ABC; Netflix; Amazon; FX
Veep
black-ish
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Transparent
Master of None
Atlanta
Silicon Valley
Dream picks and wildcards: Insecure, Schitt's Creek, Girls, The Good Place. There's just too much good TV!
ABC, HBO, Netflix, CBS
Traces Ellis Ross, black-ish
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Allison Janney, Mom
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Dream picks and wildcards: Issa Rae, Rachel Bloom, Catherine O'Hara, Kristen Bell, Lena Dunham. Let's be honest: Kristen Bell deserved an Emmy nom for Veronica Mars and should get one for The Good Place. Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are just beyond, but typically don't get any love because it's The CW. Catherine O'Hara and Schitt's Creek are subtly so good and Lena Dunham turned in one damn fine final season of Girls. Lest we forget Issa Rae and the wonderfulness that was Insecure season one.
FX, Netflix, ABC, Amazon Studios, Showtime, CBS
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Dream picks and wildcards: Ted Danson for The Good Place. You watched it. You know how good he is. If you didn't watch, get on it.
Amazon, NBC, HBO, Netflix
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Dream picks and wildcards: Andrea Martin, Vanessa Bayer, Jenifer Lewis. Andrea Martin would be for Great News, but how amazing would it be to see her get a nomination for the hilarious Difficult People? Vanessa Bayer exited SNL this year, but not without gifting the world Dawn Lazarus, the Weekend Update weather anchor. Meanwhile, Jenifer Lewis routinely steals the show on black-ish.
Netflix, HBO, NBC, FX, 20th Century Fox, ABC
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Dream picks and wildcards: Veep's Timothy Simons who had an extraordinary season.
