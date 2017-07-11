Billie Lourdhas spent the last six months "finding the funny" in what must be the most un-funny chapter of her life.

Weeks after the 24-year-old actress lost both her mother and grandmother, Hollywood icons Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, within a day last December, Billie took to Instagram with a new mantra to live by. "If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable," she quoted Carrie as famously saying.

"Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart," Billie remarked alongside a photo of the pair from her childhood.

And learn from the best, she did. Despite "Abadaba" and "Momby's"—as Billie lovingly called them—initial hesitance for her to enter the family business, Billie hasn't let the tragedy dictate her future both professionally and personally.