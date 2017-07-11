Blac Chyna isn't only concerned with Rob Kardashian.

As the reality star's fight against her famous ex-boyfriend wages on after he published nude photos of her online, Chyna and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, have turned their attention to rapper Ferrari with a legal warning.

The rapper, whose real name is Dejanel Carter, got into the digital mix when Kardashian publicly accused Chyna of cheating on him with Ferrari. The rapper subsequently posted photos of himself with Chyna in a bed on his Instagram, though those photos have since been removed from his account.

In a letter sent to Ferrari on July 7 and obtained by E! News, Bloom explained that he may have photos of her client "unclothed or partially unclothed."