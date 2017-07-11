Blac Chyna isn't only concerned with Rob Kardashian.
As the reality star's fight against her famous ex-boyfriend wages on after he published nude photos of her online, Chyna and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, have turned their attention to rapper Ferrari with a legal warning.
The rapper, whose real name is Dejanel Carter, got into the digital mix when Kardashian publicly accused Chyna of cheating on him with Ferrari. The rapper subsequently posted photos of himself with Chyna in a bed on his Instagram, though those photos have since been removed from his account.
In a letter sent to Ferrari on July 7 and obtained by E! News, Bloom explained that he may have photos of her client "unclothed or partially unclothed."
Toby Canham / Splash News
"We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try to post those photos on social media," she continued in writing. "Posting sexually explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you."
In referencing California's revenge porn law, Bloom warned that distributing images of "intimate body parts" without the person's consent is a crime punishable by fines and jail time and, to prevent such from happening, Chyna could also obtain a restraining order against him or sue.
Before signing off, Bloom made it clear that Ferrari does not have any permission to post or distribute any sexually explicit photos of Chyna and they will not hesitate to take legal action if he does.
This is very serious business," Bloom said via phone on E!'s Daily Pop on Monday. "A woman has the right to choose which explicit images of her are made public if any."
During the interview, she also claimed Ferrari recorded Chyna without her knowing. "In the case of Ferrari, it looks like he made a video that Chyna was not even aware of when he was intimate with her and so, that's a very serious crime to surreptitiously record someone."
In the meantime, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian on Monday.