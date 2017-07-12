When speaking of career revivals it's truly impossible not to bring up Mandy Moore. This past season of television may have been the year of women, it may have been the year of Netflix, but it was without question the year of Mandy Moore. This Is Us is single-handedly shutting down network TV naysayers and Mandy is its best success story (out of many success stories). The family drama is the true definition of a group effort, with Milo Ventimigliaand Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartleyand Chrissy Metz and those freaking adorable kids all chipping in to make America fall in love with the Pearsons, but it seems like everyone is cheering for Mandy the loudest. After countless failed pilots and movies that didn't quite live up to their expectations, 2017 is the year that the Universe is paying her back.

A quick glance at the predictions for this year's Emmy nominations points to plenty of other women worth celebrating. Stranger Things was a critical darling and is one of the most anticipated second seasons and its star Millie Bobby Brown was easily the best part of the show. (Sorry, Barb stans.) Anytime a 13-year-old girl shaves her heads, captures the hearts of all of Hollywood and gets launched to stardom is a good time for everyone.

The Crown has taken an age-old pop culture tradition of creating content about royal families and centered the story on the matriarch for once. Queen Elizabeth II is a worthy protagonist and puts the overly macho swashbuckling ways of past shows like The Tudors to shame. Claire Foy for President? Totally.

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will likely go toe-to-toe for a nomination in the Best Comedy Actress category, and the fact that they are both well past the age of what is considered "young" in Hollywood and starring in a show that follows the lives of two women who are definitely not young, with humor that is not for the young. What better way to prove the theory of universal appeal?

Female-led stalwarts continue to reign, too, with Homeland and How to Get Away With Murder expected to see noms yet again, honoring their heroines who grace our screens with all their complicated, fascinating faults. The reboot of Gilmore Girls might even swoop in under the radar, if nostalgia is worth as much as networks think it is, offering up plenty of programming in which women aren't expected to get by on their looks or romantic story lines but instead are allowed to simply interact with one another for our own enjoyment.