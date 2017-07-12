27 Cocktail Dresses That Won't Look Like Everyone Else's

  By
  &

by Taylor Stephan |

Let's get one thing straight: Getting dressed for a special occasion take a lot of work.

First there's the hair, the makeup and then comes the dress. Not to mention the accessories and all the shapewear that has to go underneath. But let's circle back to the dress for a moment. You've done all this prep work to look your very best, so it's the absolute worst when you show up in the same outfit as everyone else.

You know the scenario: Whether it's Vegas or a wedding, every girl's interpretation of cocktail attire tends to be the same (a.k.a. skintight bandage dresses or A-line hemlines).
 

So, if you're tired of feeling generic and would prefer a cocktail dress that makes you feel like the one-of-a-kind girl you are, shop the looks below!

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Alice McCall

Alice McCall Ms Rose Mini Dress, $360

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Marchesa Notte

Marchesa Notte Embellished Metallic Leopard-Print Brocade Mini Dress, $348

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Penny Lace High Neck Shift Dress, $35

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Amelia Strapless Mini Dress, $319

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Shona Joy

Shona Joy Electra Lace-Up Dress, $279

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Mina Cotton-Poplin Wrap Mini Dress, $393

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Anabel Velvet Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress, $16

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Alexis

Alexis Loele Dress, $387

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Halston Heritage

Halston Heritage Gathered Pleated Silk-Satin Mini Dress, $158

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Boutique Fi Sequin Print Mesh Bodycon Dress, $52

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Devlin

Devlin Allyson Dress, $148

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Milly

Milly Jersey-Trimmed Embroidered Wool-Blend Tulle Dress, $238

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Ava Floral Print Off Shoulder Ruched Midi Dress, $40

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Halston Hertitage

Halston Hertitage Pleated Ombré Chiffon Dress, $204

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Keepsake

Keepsake Cosmic Girl Dress, $180

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Boutique Jay Lace Panelled Midi Dress, $60

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Metallic Fringe Dress, $495

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Tibi

Tibi Pleated Satin Mini Dress, $210

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Boutique Amelia Dobbie Mesh Parot Dress, $44

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Lovers + Friends

Lovers + Friends Soulmate Mini Dress, $148

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance Cutout Ruffled Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress, $284

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Narcisco Rodriguez

Narcisco Rodriguez Paneled Silk Mini Dress, $998

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Tarta Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $224

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Boohoo

Boohoo Boutique Emma Mesh High Neck Tierred Dress, $70

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Elliatt

Elliatt Sight Dress, $271

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Tibi

Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Bow-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress, $149

Branded: Cocktail Dresses

Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait Ruffled Organza-Trimmed Guipure Lace Mini Dress, $238

Like your mama said: You were born to standout.

Amen to that!

