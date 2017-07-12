27 Cocktail Dresses That Won't Look Like Everyone Else's

Let's get one thing straight: Getting dressed for a special occasion take a lot of work.
First there's the hair, the makeup and then comes the dress. Not to mention the accessories and all the shapewear that has to go underneath. But let's circle back to the dress for a moment. You've done all this prep work to look your very best, so it's the absolute worst when you show up in the same outfit as everyone else.
You know the scenario: Whether it's Vegas or a wedding, every girl's interpretation of cocktail attire tends to be the same (a.k.a. skintight bandage dresses or A-line hemlines).
So, if you're tired of feeling generic and would prefer a cocktail dress that makes you feel like the one-of-a-kind girl you are, shop the looks below!
Marchesa Notte Embellished Metallic Leopard-Print Brocade Mini Dress, $348
Alexis Loele Dress, $387
Halston Heritage Gathered Pleated Silk-Satin Mini Dress, $158
Devlin Allyson Dress, $148
Rebecca Vallance Cutout Ruffled Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress, $284
Elliatt Sight Dress, $271
Self-Portrait Ruffled Organza-Trimmed Guipure Lace Mini Dress, $238
Like your mama said: You were born to standout.
Amen to that!