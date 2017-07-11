The king of all sunglass collections is here!

Kylie Jenner has done it again (this time collaborating with the killer brand Quay Australia to create a limited-edition capsule line—available right now). The collection consists of four different styles, each with their own range of colorways, that go for $75 to $80 a pop. Not too shabby, right?

Whether your style leans more in the classic aviators direction or you're ready to give those super-modern, small frames every It girl's wearing a try, there really something for everyone.

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," claimed the lip kit mogul. "I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."

So there you have it.