Kylie Jenner x Quay Is Finally Here—Shop the Collection Now!

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Quay Australia

The king of all sunglass collections is here!

Kylie Jenner has done it again (this time collaborating with the killer brand Quay Australia to create a limited-edition capsule line—available right now). The collection consists of four different styles, each with their own range of colorways, that go for $75 to $80 a pop. Not too shabby, right?

Whether your style leans more in the classic aviators direction or you're ready to give those super-modern, small frames every It girl's wearing a try, there really something for everyone.

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," claimed the lip kit mogul. "I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."

So there you have it.

You're going to want to get a good look of the line, so for easy viewing purposes they're below for you to scroll through.

Shop the Collection

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Quay Australia

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Purple Honey in Gold/Green, $75

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Purple Honey in Gold/Gold, $75

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Purple Honey in Gold/Purple, $75

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Quay Australia

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Star Struck in Grey/Brown, $80

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Star Struck in Rose/Smoke, $80

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Star Struck in Olive/Smoke, $80

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Quay Australia

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Hidden Hills in Black, $75

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Hidden Hills in Pink, $75

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Quay Australia

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Iconic in Black/Silver, $75

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Iconic in White/Silver, $75

ESC: Quay x Kylie

Quay x Kylie

Iconic in Gold/Purple, $75

Now you're truly ready to stun this summer.

Shades on.

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

