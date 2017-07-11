Meet Marvel TV's Next Generation: New Warriors, Runaways and Cloak & Dagger

by Chris Harnick

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Meet the Next Generation of Marvel TV Superheroes

Marvel's New Warriors

Freeform

Move over Daredevil and Jessica Jones, there are new Marvel superheroes on the TV block.

The next generation of Marvel Comics heroes are coming to a small screen (or mobile device) near you with three new projects. Freeform has Marvel's New Warriors and Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and Hulu has Marvel's Runaways in the works.

That's a lot of characters coming from the funny books to the boob tube.

New Warriors, Runaways and Cloak & Dagger join Netflix's slate of heroes—Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, their team-up series The Defenders and The Punisher—and ABC's dramas Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Inhumans.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Ariela Barer as Gert (Runaways)

Gert Yorkes hails from time-traveling parents who gave her a dinosaur that she has a telepathic connection to. In the comics, the character—spoilers!—died, but that's about to change. Ariela Barer takes on the role for Hulu's series. Her other credits include One Day At a Time, K.C. Undercover, Modern Family and New Girl.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Lyrica Okano as Nico (Runaways)

Nico Minoru is a Wiccan who actually has magical abilities. Out of all the Runaways comic book characters, she's had the longest career. Lyrica Okano has appeared on Unforgettable, The Affair and The Michael J. Fox Show.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Allegra Acosta and Molly (Runaways)

Molly Hayes is the spitfire of the team. In the comic series she's a mutant who has super strength. Since this show isn't done by Fox, don't expect the "M word" to be used. Allegra Acosta appeared in Just Add Magic and 100 Things to Do Before High School.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Virginia Gardner as Karolina (Runaways)

In the comic series Karolina Dean is revealed to be an alien with special powers including flight, and spoiler alert—a lesbian. Virginia Gardner has appeared in Hart of Dixie, Glee and The Goldbergs.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Gregg Sulkin as Chase (Runaways)

Written off as the jock, the apple didn't fall very far from the tree when it comes to his evil scientist parents—just in the science part. Gregg Sulkin's other credits include As the Bell Rings, Pretty Little Liars and Faking It.

The Next Generation of Marvel, Runaways

Marvel / Hulu

Rhenzy Feliz as Alex (Runaways)

Alex Wilder has no special powers, aside from his intellect., but he is the de facto leader of the group of teens who learn their parents are super villains and go on the run. Rhenzy Feliz's other TV credit is Casual.

The Next Generation of Marvel, CLOAK & DAGGER

Marvel / Disney

Olivia Holt as Dagger (Cloak & Dagger)

In the Cloak & Dagger TV series, Olivia Holt plays Dagger, a young teen who acquires special powers and learns the abilities work best with Tyrone Johnson aka Cloak. The characters have been around since 1982. In the comics, Dagger has the ability to generate light daggers that have a variety of abilities, including draining vitality. Holt's other credits include I Didn't Do It, Kickin' It and Dog With a Blog.

The Next Generation of Marvel, CLOAK & DAGGER

Marvel / Disney

Aubrey Joseph as Cloak (Cloak & Dagger)

Cloak has the ability to engulf others in darkness, in the comics it's done with his cloak. Aubrey Johnson plays the character in Freeform's new drama. His other credits include The Night Of and Law & Order: SVU.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / Getty Images

Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl (New Warriors)

Milana Vayntrub of This Is Us fame will take on the the lead of Freeform's New Warriors series, Squirrel Girl. The character, who has a squirrel sidekick, has squirrel-like abilities, including a prehensile tail, claws, enhanced strength, ability and senses. And the ability to communicate with squirrels, of course.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / Getty Images

Derek Theler and Mr. Immortal (New Warriors)

Baby Daddy veteran Derek Theler is sticking with Freeform for New Warriors. His character Mr. Immortal is a skilled acrobat and athlete who has the ability to resurrect himself after death, hence the name. He's been around since 1989.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / Getty Images

Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher (New Warriors)

Night Thrasher, a creation of the late 1980s, is a vigilante and excellent hand-to-hand fighter, but really doesn't have abilities of his own. Jeremy Tardy's other credits include The Mindy Project, Dear White People and War Dogs.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / Getty Images

Matthew Moy as Microbe (New Warriors)

Microbe first appeared in 2005 and has the ability to communicate with germs and other microscopic organisms. Matthew Moy appeared on 2 Broke Girls and provides a voice on Steven Universe.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / WireImage

Kate Comer as Debrii (New Warriors)

A relatively new character, Debrii has the power of telekinesis, often using the debris around her to protect her. Kate Comer, who appeared in season two of HBO's The Comeback opposite Lisa Kudrow, will take on the role for Freeform's new series.

Next Generation of Marvel : New Warriors

Marvel / Getty Images

Calum Worthy as Speedball (New Warriors)

Speedball, who has the ability to generate force fields that come out as brightly colored balls. The character first appeared in 1988. Calum Worthy's other credits include Jessie, Austin and Ally, Caprica and Smallville.

We've still got some time before we meet Cloak & Dagger, the New Warriors and Runaways officially—all are slated for 2018.

What do you think of the next generation of TV heroes? Which show are you looking forward to?

