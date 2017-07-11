This isn't a Hollywood love triangle.

Lindsay Shookus played no role in Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner, two sources tell E! News. According to one insider, they "have been friends for many years. They have always had a close relationship, but their romantic relationship is very new." A second source echoes that fact, saying, "Things did not get romantic between Ben and Lindsay until recently."

E! News exclusively broke the news last week that the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor, 44, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, are an item. "It's a new relationship. They are taking things slow," an insider says. "Lindsay is very happy. She's at a good place in her life."