"You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people," recalls Newlyweds producer Sue Kolinsky in a new interview with Complex that has proved folks are still interested in a little dirt on the long-defunct Lachey-Simpson marriage.

"He was a blue collar guy—he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste. In the end they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young; I think he's seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life. "

Remember the time Lachey got mad at Simpson for spending $750 on La Perla lingerie, or $1,200 on sheets? Or wasn't all that welcoming to her BFF CaCee Cobb when she was around? Or the two of them not being able to agree—after all that damn exposition—on how often they should have sex? In one episode, Lachey tried to negotiate three times a week, and Simpson looked rather, um, put out by that prospect.

Perhaps most poignantly, their careers and personal brands were not escalating at the same rate. Lachey was still the hunky 98 Degrees guy, and Simpson was fast becoming more than the sum of her parts—though her parts, particularly when they were on the display in Dukes of Hazzard, helped her along the way.