Kim Kardashian does not mess around when it comes to rumors about her using drugs.
The 36-year-old reality star shared several Instagram and Snapchat videos yesterday to talk about the Kids Supply clothing line she dropped with hubby Kanye West. However, some people disregarded the actual content of the video and noticed a white, powdery substance in the background.
"Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy," one Twitter user wrote, which Kim immediately slammed.
"I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick," the mother-of-two tweeted. "That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."
Kim has always been very clear in the past that she doesn't do drugs and rarely drinks.
In fact, when she wrote her empowered letter in defense of her naked selfies, she explained, "I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives. I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime—and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?"
I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017
Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian has also had to shut down rumors of cocaine use following Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's graduation party in 2015.
"You guys will make up anything," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "No! No one was doing coke at a graduation party in broad daylight with teenagers and 15 production cameras!"
She continued, "We aren't as wild as you want to believe. We were taking Jell-O shots though and you have to scrap the rim of the shot glass w ur finger to loosen up the jello in order 2 take it," she added. "Just say no to drugs kids! Drugs so not our style."