Kim Kardashian does not mess around when it comes to rumors about her using drugs.

The 36-year-old reality star shared several Instagram and Snapchat videos yesterday to talk about the Kids Supply clothing line she dropped with hubby Kanye West. However, some people disregarded the actual content of the video and noticed a white, powdery substance in the background.

"Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy," one Twitter user wrote, which Kim immediately slammed.

"I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick," the mother-of-two tweeted. "That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."