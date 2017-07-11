Have you ever loved someone so much you took them with you—in some shape or form—wherever you went?

Well, Meryl Streep certainly has...with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

The 68-year-old actress was photographed leaving her trailer on the set of her upcoming film, The Papers, in New York City yesterday, carrying a custom purse with a picture of the former POTUS and FLOTUS smiling on the front of it. The other side featured Michelle posing with her hand against her head and a smirk on her face.

Streep rocked the purse with a casual look after a long day of filming, wearing black pants, a baseball cap, flip-flops and a jacket.

Of course, the love is certainly mutual as President Obama has expressed it several times in the past.