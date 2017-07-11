247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Have you ever loved someone so much you took them with you—in some shape or form—wherever you went?
Well, Meryl Streep certainly has...with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
The 68-year-old actress was photographed leaving her trailer on the set of her upcoming film, The Papers, in New York City yesterday, carrying a custom purse with a picture of the former POTUS and FLOTUS smiling on the front of it. The other side featured Michelle posing with her hand against her head and a smirk on her face.
Streep rocked the purse with a casual look after a long day of filming, wearing black pants, a baseball cap, flip-flops and a jacket.
Of course, the love is certainly mutual as President Obama has expressed it several times in the past.
The former commander in chief presented Streep with the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the nation's highest civilian honor—in 2014 and admitted his true feelings for her.
"I love Meryl Streep," the president said. "Her husband knows I love her. Michelle knows I love her. There's nothing they can do about it."
And the gushfest didn't end there! He also called the Oscar-winning actress "one of American's leading ladies."
After President Donald Trump was sworn into office in January and Obamas' time came to an end, Streep gave a politically charged speech at the 2017 Golden Globes. In it, she voiced her concern for the future of the free press and stressed the dire importance of the arts—starting with the work of the people in the room—to be a diverse, inclusive society.
She concluded the speech by quoting her late friend Carrie Fisher: "Take your broken heart, make it into art."