Courtesy of Beyoncé
Well this is unexpected!
When you picture the everyday wardrobes of stars like Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé, chances are you aren't picturing light green and lavender florals. That's why we're so enthralled by the fact that celebs like them can't stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana's pre-fall 2017 'ortensia' print.
The pattern consists of almost life-like bunches of hydrangea stocks and pretty consistently covers the garment it's printed on. Bey wore the above $5,395 ruffled maxi on Mother's Day, while Blue Ivy Carter matched, to the Museum of Ice Cream in LA—a casual setting for such a spectacular dress. Kenny wore the print to an event in New Jersey (complete with a matching D&G bag and scarf) and paired her off-the-shoulder mini white Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.
Care to see how everyone else is doing it? Sofia Vergara and Olivia Culpo's (to name two more) outfits are waiting for you!
J. Webber / Splash News
Kenny attended the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey wearing the print in off-the-shoulder, mini form and topped off the look with white boots and large hoop earrings.
Sofia went a top and $1,195 skirt route with the print, proving it's the perfect daytime date look.
Olivia paired her cropped, printed $395 D&G polo with a leather skirt to edge up her look.
Queen Bey wore the print on Mother's Day in this gorgeous $5,395 D&G ruffled maxi (while Blue Ivy sported a similar little number matching her mom).
John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Miranda's $1,995 shift dress version is the simplest of the bunch with a form-fitting silhouette and sleeves to her elbows.
Dolce & Gabbana
And lastly, Charlotte, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, wore hers in a more formal way with nude pumps and a purple top handle bag.
Unexpected, right?
But it's not hard to see why the look is such a hot commodity.