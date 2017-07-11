Well this is unexpected!

When you picture the everyday wardrobes of stars like Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé, chances are you aren't picturing light green and lavender florals. That's why we're so enthralled by the fact that celebs like them can't stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana's pre-fall 2017 'ortensia' print.

The pattern consists of almost life-like bunches of hydrangea stocks and pretty consistently covers the garment it's printed on. Bey wore the above $5,395 ruffled maxi on Mother's Day, while Blue Ivy Carter matched, to the Museum of Ice Cream in LA—a casual setting for such a spectacular dress. Kenny wore the print to an event in New Jersey (complete with a matching D&G bag and scarf) and paired her off-the-shoulder mini white Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.