Beyoncé and so Many Others Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Fun Floral Print

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled's Selling His Clothes for a Good Cause

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Kylie Jenner x Quay Is Finally Here—Shop the Collection Now!

ESC: Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Well this is unexpected!

When you picture the everyday wardrobes of stars like Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé, chances are you aren't picturing light green and lavender florals. That's why we're so enthralled by the fact that celebs like them can't stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana's pre-fall 2017 'ortensia' print.

The pattern consists of almost life-like bunches of hydrangea stocks and pretty consistently covers the garment it's printed on. Bey wore the above $5,395 ruffled maxi on Mother's Day, while Blue Ivy Carter matched, to the Museum of Ice Cream in LA—a casual setting for such a spectacular dress. Kenny wore the print to an event in New Jersey (complete with a matching D&G bag and scarf) and paired her off-the-shoulder mini white Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

Care to see how everyone else is doing it? Sofia Vergara and Olivia Culpo's (to name two more) outfits are waiting for you!

ESC: Kendall Jenner

J. Webber / Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Kenny attended the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey wearing the print in off-the-shoulder, mini form and topped off the look with white boots and large hoop earrings. 

ESC: Sofia Vergara

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

Sofia went a top and $1,195 skirt route with the print, proving it's the perfect daytime date look.

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

Olivia paired her cropped, printed $395 D&G polo with a leather skirt to edge up her look.

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Queen Bey wore the print on Mother's Day in this gorgeous $5,395 D&G ruffled maxi (while Blue Ivy sported a similar little number matching her mom). 

ESC: Miranda Kerr

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Miranda Kerr

Miranda's $1,995 shift dress version is the simplest of the bunch with a form-fitting silhouette and sleeves to her elbows. 

ESC: Charlotte Casiraghi

Dolce & Gabbana

Charlotte Casiraghi

And lastly, Charlotte, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, wore hers in a more formal way with nude pumps and a purple top handle bag.

Article continues below

Unexpected, right?

But it's not hard to see why the look is such a hot commodity. 

