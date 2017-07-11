With Chaiken tied up at Empire, a search is underway for a new writer to serve as showrunner. The network is reportedly keen on finding someone with ties to the lesbian community to document how their relationships, lives and experiences have evolved since the drama first launched in 2004. Other characters from the original series may appear in the sequel, though none are attached just yet.

The L Word also starred Mia Kirshner, Laurel Holloman, Pam Grier, Erin Daniels, Sarah Shahi, Daniela Sea and Marlee Matlin, among others, over the course of its six-season run. A spin-off featuring Hailey's imprisoned Alice, entitled The Farm, was developed by the network in 2008, but was ultimately passed over. Showtime did extend the life of the franchise, however, with reality series The Real L Word, which documented the lives of a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles. Debuting in 2010, the series ran for three seasons.