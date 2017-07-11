"I know I've asked women about their reproducing situation in the past (as most of us unintentionally have at some point or another). It comes from a well-meaning, good place," she said. "My hope is that if we as a society become more aware of how common fertility struggles are, perhaps we won't be so cavalier in questioning females about what's on their baby agenda."

Melissa said the experience has changed her irrecoverably. "I know it's made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms. Although I can't categorize these lessons of humble appreciation and gratitude as 'reasons for this happening,' I will consider them a silver lining. (But to be honest, I would've much preferred to learn said lessons from either a fortune cookie or by watching a few heartfelt reruns of Full House.) So, to all the women out there who are dealing with fertility issues, have gone through a miscarriage or are going through the pain of it currently, allow me to leave you with this message: You are not alone," said Melissa, who's due this year. "And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now."