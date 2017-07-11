Watch Shia LaBeouf's Explicit Arrest Video: ''I'm a F--king American''

Shia LaBeouf was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on what E! News confirmed was suspicion of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.

Now, an explicit video has surfaced, which shows the 31-year-old actor's arrest and his behavior during and afterward.

"I have rights. I'm an American. You got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir?" the video begins with LaBeouf in the back of the cop car. "I'm a f--king American. I pay taxes. Get this s--t off my f--king arms."