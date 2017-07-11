Watch Shia LaBeouf's Explicit Arrest Video: ''I'm a F--king American''

Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Shia LaBeouf was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on what E! News confirmed was suspicion of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.
Now, an explicit video has surfaced, which shows the 31-year-old actor's arrest and his behavior during and afterward.
"I have rights. I'm an American. You got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir?" the video begins with LaBeouf in the back of the cop car. "I'm a f--king American. I pay taxes. Get this s--t off my f--king arms."
As we confirmed over the weekend, police said they arrested LaBeouf "after he became disorderly in City Market" in Savannah, where he is currently filming The Peanut Butter Falcon.
We're told he approached a bystander and a police officer nearby for a cigarette. When he wasn't given one, police told us he became "disorderly" and began using "vulgar language." He then refused to leave and reportedly and became "aggressive" toward the officer. He then ran to a nearby hotel when the officer attempted to place him under arrest. He was placed in handcuffs in the hotel lobby.
LaBeouf addressed the incident in the video as well.
"Who are you fighting for?" he asked the officer during the arrest. "You got a president who don't give a f--k about you, and you're stuck in a police force who doesn't give a f--k about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f--k? Who ask for cigarettes?"
He continued, "I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f--k. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?"
At the end of the video, LaBeouf can be heard yelling, "They got cameras everywhere, you dummy. I've got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with."