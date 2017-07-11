There's Andy's doofus brother Lex (Sean Kleier) attending grief counseling...over the loss of yacht. Poor rich ladies are being forced to assess whether they like paintings all on their own, without the aid of their art advisers. People are being made to choose between the chalet in Aspen or the horse farm in Millbrook. It's utter chaos, y'all!

Although, no one's handling it quite as, um, colorfully as Jill's mother-in-law Candace (the divine Joanna Cassidy), who's shacking up with her oldest son and not wearing much of anything around the house—despite her grandchildren's presence in the room. When a woman needs tonic, she needs tonic, are we right?

This season on Odd Mom Out, Jill struggles with how fast her daughter is growing up and launching her photography career, while Andy gets involved in the kids' school committees and bites off more than he can chew. Meanwhile, Candace finds herself sequestered on a murder trial, Brooke (Abby Elliott) becomes the breadwinner in the family, Lex considers a new career that's out of this world and Vanessa (KK Glick) tries to keep the flames alive with her ex-husband Graham.