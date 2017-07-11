The Droughtlander is almost over.
Rejoice, Outlander fans, because we've got some good news for you: the season three premiere date has officially been announced, so if you've got plans on Sunday, Sept. 10, cancel 'em right now because that's when the Starz is set to return. Yes, that means we're less than two months away from being reunited with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).
Speaking of the beloved couple, we've got another goodie to share: a new poster, with the key art (beautifully shot by Jason Bell) teasing the sure-to-be emotional season for the separated pair, who are pictured on opposite side of the standing stone that once brought them together, as Claire is in the 1960s and Jamie is in the 1700s. (And you thought you had relationship problems.)
But keep calm and remember, "True love is never lost."
Starz
Outlander's third season will consist of 13 episodes based on Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon's best-selling series.
The new season is set to pick up right where season two left off, with a pregnant Claire arriving back in 1948 after traveling through the stones and having to deal with her adventures' effects on her marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie is dealing with the aftermath of failure at the battle at Culloden and his loss of Claire. Eventually they'll try to find their way back together (and we're just going to assume they eventually do), but as the official season summary asks, "when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?"
Gary Young, Charlie Hiett, David Berry, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, Wil Johnson, Hannah James, and Tanya Reynolds are also set to star in the new season.
After sitting out last summer (Boo!), Outlander is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with their panel taking place on Friday, July 21. And E! News will be on the scene at the Con, interviewing the stars from Outlander and more!
Outlander will return for its third season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. on Starz.