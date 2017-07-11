The Droughtlander is almost over.

Rejoice, Outlander fans, because we've got some good news for you: the season three premiere date has officially been announced, so if you've got plans on Sunday, Sept. 10, cancel 'em right now because that's when the Starz is set to return. Yes, that means we're less than two months away from being reunited with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

Speaking of the beloved couple, we've got another goodie to share: a new poster, with the key art (beautifully shot by Jason Bell) teasing the sure-to-be emotional season for the separated pair, who are pictured on opposite side of the standing stone that once brought them together, as Claire is in the 1960s and Jamie is in the 1700s. (And you thought you had relationship problems.)

But keep calm and remember, "True love is never lost."