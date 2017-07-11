Melrose Place Star Josie Bissett Is Married

A big congratulations are in order for Josie Bissett!

The Melrose Place star, 46, took to social media to reveal that she recently got married. 

She shared a photo to Instagram, holding her man's hand while wearing a gorgeous, strapless wedding gown with a long veil as she carried pale pink and white flowers. She captioned picture, "Happily Ever After," alongside the hastags, "#love #family #wedding #blessed."

The wedding appeared to have been held at DeLille Cellars, which is a winery near Woodinville, Washington, where she tagged the picture.

Bissett was previously married to her Melrose Place co-star Rob Estes. However, after 13 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2006. They have two children together, Mason, 17, and Maya, 15, who was tagged in the wedding photo on Instagram.

But Bissett's real-life wedding isn't the only wedding that's been on her mind lately.

The actress has been busy promoting her Hallmark Channel Original Movie Wedding March 2 alongside Jack Wagner.

