Melrose Place Star Josie Bissett Is Married

A big congratulations are in order for Josie Bissett!

The Melrose Place star, 46, took to social media to reveal that she recently got married.

She shared a photo to Instagram, holding her man's hand while wearing a gorgeous, strapless wedding gown with a long veil as she carried pale pink and white flowers. She captioned picture, "Happily Ever After," alongside the hastags, "#love #family #wedding #blessed."

The wedding appeared to have been held at DeLille Cellars, which is a winery near Woodinville, Washington, where she tagged the picture.