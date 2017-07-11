It's fair to say that one of the first reality shows we truly adored was MTV's Newlyweds featuring Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey.

Perhaps it was because we listened to their music, longed for Simpson's platinum blonde hair or crushed on 98 Degrees, or maybe it was because they really did seem like the perfect couple at the time. Whatever it was, it worked.

However, when they filed for divorce after the third season hit the air, we couldn't help but wonder whether it was all for show.

Now, Sue Kolinksy—a producer who worked on the series all three seasons—has dished the behind-the-scenes secrets to Complex, answering some questions we've been asking since the show ended in 2005.

Having worked on The Osbournes, Kolinksy said she knew the show would be successful from the start.