Charlize Theron is nothing if not self-aware.

In the latest issue of Variety (on newsstands now), the actress admits her career took a surprising turn after she won an Oscar in 2004 for Monster. "As far as work goes, it opens up a lot of doors. But also, it's so overwhelming to have everybody clamoring and saying, 'This is what you should do.' There's so much noise," Theron recalls. "I felt a little unstable afterwards."

How did the actress find her way? "Someone else wins," she says. "So it takes it off you."

One of Theron's first post-Oscar projects was Aeon Flux, based on the animated science fiction television series of the same name. "I got offered a lot of stuff in action movies that was either the girl behind the computer or the wife," she says. "When Aeon Flux came to me, I thought that could be something." Even in the beginning, she had her doubts about the widely panned movie. "I was never completely sold on the entire concept, but I really loved Karyn Kusama's movie [Girlfight]. So, I threw myself into that with the belief that she's a great filmmaker."