Giddy up, it's time to return to Texas for The Real Housewives of Dallas. In the new trailer below, your favorite Lone Star ladies are back and just as nutty—if not nuttier!—than ever. As if you needed something else to pique your interest, then let us off this: There's a hot dog costume argument, the "real-life Elle Woods," a dildo chase on the beach and feuding former best friends.

Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman and LeeAnne Locken are back for another season and this year they're joined by D'Andra Simmons (OMG, wait until you see her sitdown with her mother in the trailer below) and Kameron Westcott, who Cary deems the "real-life Elle Woods from Legally Blonde." Kameron wants to make a pink dog food. Need we say more?