Jennifer Lopez Debuts Epic Music Video for "Ni Tú Ni Yo" (Feat. Gente de Zona)

This music video is finally here! 

After releasing many behind-the-scenes pictures, stunning cover art and lyric video, Jennifer Lopez is treating fans to the official music video for "Ni Tú Ni Yo" (feat. Gente de Zona). 

The video is set in South Florida with a 1970s vibe. Jennifer is introduced to Khotan Fernandez (the photographer), by none other than, the singer's ex-husband Marc Anthony. As they begin the photo shoot, they start realizing they are falling, unexpectedly, in love with each other. True to J.Lo's classic style and the theme of the video, we see the star in numerous, epic wardrobe changes. 

Aside from completely glowing, the star is wearing a ravishing custom yellow gown from designer to the stars Michael Costello as she shows some serious leg and rocks statement earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel

The music video, directed by Emil Nava, was filmed last month in Isla Morada, Florida. 

 

Jennifer Lopez, Gente de Zone, Ni T&amp;uacute; Ni Yo

Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Jennifer Lopez, Ni T&amp;uacute; Ni Yo

Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Jennifer Lopez, Ni T&amp;uacute; Ni Yo

Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Ni T&amp;uacute; Ni Yo

Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Jennifer, who is one of the composers of the song along with Gente de Zona and Anthony, explains falling for someone in the Spanish hit. 

"Como en la vida, el amor es así, nace de la nada y se convierte en todo, nunca imaginé enamorarme así" which translates to, "As in life, love is like this It is born out of nothing and becomes everything, I never imagined falling in love like this."

Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dīa was the first to exclusively premiere "Ni Tú Ni Yo" music video. 

(E! & Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

