Deadpool isn't known for his humility.
But, now that Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool with a record-breaking box office gross, Ryan Reynolds decided to write a celebratory post yesterday in honor of the "#BoxOfficeBoss."
"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," he joked. "Congrats #WonderWoman." In the graphic, Deadpool's gloved hands made a heart shape around a Wonder Woman necklace.
Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, Wonder Woman has earned more than $368 million in North America since its June 2 release, moving past Deadpool's $363 million in 2016. Still, Deadpool leads the worldwide box office with $783 million to $746 million.
20th Century Fox
Warner Bros.
Many box office analysts predict Wonder Woman will beat Deadpool at the global box office before the month is over. "Historically, an origin superhero film does big business domestically," Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein told The Hollywood Reporter last month. And, box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian added, "Wonder Woman has been a welcome outlier on so many fronts, but particularly the near 50-50 split between the North American and international box office is a departure from what we have been accustomed to seeing...There are likely a number of reasons for this, but often lesser-known characters in the international territories require at least one installment to get their sea legs so to speak (much like the first Captain America)—and this could bode well for the next Wonder Woman."
Wonder Woman is the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, the highest-grossing film domestically of Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe, and the second-highest-grossing DCEU film worldwide, behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (released in 2016).
Reynolds, meanwhile, is currently filming Deadpool 2 with director David Leitch. The Marvel sequel—set for release on June 1, 2018—stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Jack Kesy, T.J. Miller and Leslie Uggams.