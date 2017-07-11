Deadpool isn't known for his humility.

But, now that Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool with a record-breaking box office gross, Ryan Reynolds decided to write a celebratory post yesterday in honor of the "#BoxOfficeBoss."

"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," he joked. "Congrats #WonderWoman." In the graphic, Deadpool's gloved hands made a heart shape around a Wonder Woman necklace.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, Wonder Woman has earned more than $368 million in North America since its June 2 release, moving past Deadpool's $363 million in 2016. Still, Deadpool leads the worldwide box office with $783 million to $746 million.