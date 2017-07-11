What Did Tamra Judge Have Done to Her Face? Allow Her to Explain

YouTube
Introducing Tamra Judge's newest tagline: "Don't call it a facelift. Call it a comeback."
Alright, so the line hasn't exactly made its debut in the opening credits of Real Housewives of Orange County, but the reality star certainly is not shy about discussing her recent nip and tuck.
Since the 49-year-old is celebrating 10 years on the hit Bravo show, she told Andy Cohen she decided to pay a visit to Dr. Milind Ambe, a prominent Orange County plastic surgeon who previously performed a breast augmentation revision for Judge.
"I had my neck and lower face done 15 days ago," she said Monday night on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While Cohen immediately referred to the work as a facelift, Judge prefers "comeback."
As a bodybuilder, Judge said she had lost fat in her face from competing and she noticed her skin "drooping." Instead of plumping her face back up with fillers, she "had a little tuck."
"Pull it, don't plump it," she quipped. While Cohen thought it's the best she's ever looked, Judge revealed that she had the staples taken out from behind her ears just two days earlier.
As she basks in her new look, she had a few choice words for co-star Vicki Gunvalson, who made fun of Judge's gym on the show.
"Clearly Vicki hasn't been in the parking lot of a gym in a long time, so she wouldn't know if it was full or not," Judge retorted.
Just like that—the claws are back out!
