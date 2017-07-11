While she sent the photos to Rob, she did "not consent" to him posting them for others to see.

As Chyna said earlier on Good Morning America, she had no other choice but to seek legal recourse. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me," she said, "so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

In the interview, Chyna also reiterated claims that Rob has been physically violent with her.

"Rob has hit me before. Yes," she told Linsey. "This was in April."

On Monday, after the interview was taped, Chyna was granted a temporary domestic-violence restraining order against Rob; another court date has been set for August. In court documents obtained by E! News, she claimed Rob "punched" her and made multiple suicide threats over the past few months. Chyna said he "threatened to kill himself multiple times in text messages since we broke up in December 2016, trying to manipulate me to respond to his outbursts."

Chyna added, "I take his threats seriously because he showed me his gun at his house."

"I have been telling Rob to get help and go to therapy since June 2016. To my knowledge, Rob has not seen a licensed therapist," she said. "I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly. I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him."