Blac Chyna was "devastated" last week after Rob Kardashian shared explicit photos of her online. After making a pre-taped appearance on Good Morning America (alongside her lawyer, Lisa Bloom), ABC's Nightline aired an extended interview with the reality star later that evening. "I was devastated. I'm looking at this and I'm like, 'How could someone do this to me?'" she confessed. "I was very fearful because I was like, 'If you could do this, what else could you do?'"
Instagram deactivated Rob's account, and he has been silent since Wednesday.
Chyna argued that her past as a stripper is irrelevant. "Just because of something that I used to do, I shouldn't be bullied to say, 'OK, well, you used to do this, so you deserve that,'" she said of the three pictures Rob shared with his nearly 10 million Instagram followers. In California, revenge porn is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail. As Lisa explained to Linsey Davis, "First of all, she has not posted pictures of her genitals in the past. Secondly, any explicit photos that she may have chosen to post in the past, that's her choice."
While she sent the photos to Rob, she did "not consent" to him posting them for others to see.
As Chyna said earlier on Good Morning America, she had no other choice but to seek legal recourse. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me," she said, "so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
In the interview, Chyna also reiterated claims that Rob has been physically violent with her.
"Rob has hit me before. Yes," she told Linsey. "This was in April."
On Monday, after the interview was taped, Chyna was granted a temporary domestic-violence restraining order against Rob; another court date has been set for August. In court documents obtained by E! News, she claimed Rob "punched" her and made multiple suicide threats over the past few months. Chyna said he "threatened to kill himself multiple times in text messages since we broke up in December 2016, trying to manipulate me to respond to his outbursts."
Chyna added, "I take his threats seriously because he showed me his gun at his house."
"I have been telling Rob to get help and go to therapy since June 2016. To my knowledge, Rob has not seen a licensed therapist," she said. "I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly. I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him."
In her interview, Chyna said she hopes to work things out with Rob for the sake of their infant daughter, Dream Kardashian. "I would never try to take Dream from her dad," Chyna promised. "Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to, you know, have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be. (Rob's lawyer, Robert Shapiro, said his client "regrets" his online attack.)
As for Rob's claims that Chyna used him for fame and fortune, Chyna said, "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians." When Linsey asked how she felt about having the only child to carry on the Kardashian name, Chyna smiled. "I never really thought about that until everybody else made it a big deal," she said. "I was just having a baby with the person that I cared about."