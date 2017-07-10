Catelynn Lowell is setting the record straight to Dr. Drew Pinsky.

During tonight's Teen Mom OG reunion special, viewers were curious to learn more about the moment Matt Baier offered his co-star Xanax during filming.

As it turns out, Catelynn was ready to explain what led up to the event and why she chose not to take the medicine.

As daughter Nova attended her first day of preschool, Catelynn had to stay in New York City for press. Missing such a pivotal moment in her child's life proved to be a "trigger" for the proud mom.

"I'm having a panic attack. I don't know what's going on. It started in the car and then all of a sudden, Matt just is like, 'We'll just keep this between me and you' and he just hands me this bar," she revealed on tonight's show. "I stuck it in my hoodie pocket and I didn't take it because I just turned around and looked at everybody in the room, like, I know his past and Amber's past and stuff so I was like, 'Why the [bleep] does he have this?'"