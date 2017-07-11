Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell Are Dating

Rumors no more! Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are officially an item.

E! News has learned The Vampire Diaries star is dating the Scream Queens actor after months (and months) of romance speculation.

"Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago," a source tells E! News. "They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she's being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well."

After spending last year's holiday season with each other, plus all those oh-so-telling social media posts and a super coupley moment captured at Dobrev's La La Land-themed birthday bash, the cat is finally out of the bag.

So what all but confirmed Nina and Glen are more than just "good friends," as a rep previously told E! News? Over the weekend, the couple couldn't help but indulge in a little photo booth PDA at Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding in Idaho. A couple of snapshots that made their way to Twitter feature the pair flashing their pearly whites and sharing a silly kiss.