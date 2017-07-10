In a sky full of stars, Chris Martin found one fan that shined brighter than the rest.
As Coldplay performed their biggest hits to a sold-out crowd this weekend in Dublin, one spontaneous moment occurred that doesn't happen at every show.
When Chris noticed a young man named Rob crowd surfing in his wheelchair, the Grammy winner decided to switch things up a bit and invite the stranger onstage.
What came next was a special moment both Chris and Rob will never forget.
In a video going viral, music fans will witness Coldplay improvise a song about Dublin. As for the special fan, he busted out his harmonica and showed off his own musical skills in front of 83,000 people.
"Well here we are in Dublin, me and my friend Rob, he is 29-years-old and training is his job," Chris sang for the first verse of the new song. "Well here we are in Dublin and what an awesome crowd, I've been all over the world and I've never seen anybody so loud."
Hours after the crowd erupted in applause, the lucky fan tried to wrap his head around what happened during the unforgettable night.
"A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic. He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view," Rob told BBC News. "Chris Martin invited me up on stage so that I was on stage with Coldplay."
He continued, "In a time where we're seeing the horrors of London, Manchester, and Paris, I hope this shows that if you get yourself out there, you never know what's going to happen. I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience."
Perhaps more surprises are right around the corner when it comes to Coldplay shows.
The band behind huge hits including "Viva La Vida," "Yellow" and "Paradise" head to the United States this August for a few select stadium dates. Complete dates are online now.