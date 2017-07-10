In a sky full of stars, Chris Martin found one fan that shined brighter than the rest.

As Coldplay performed their biggest hits to a sold-out crowd this weekend in Dublin, one spontaneous moment occurred that doesn't happen at every show.

When Chris noticed a young man named Rob crowd surfing in his wheelchair, the Grammy winner decided to switch things up a bit and invite the stranger onstage.

What came next was a special moment both Chris and Rob will never forget.

In a video going viral, music fans will witness Coldplay improvise a song about Dublin. As for the special fan, he busted out his harmonica and showed off his own musical skills in front of 83,000 people.