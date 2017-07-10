In Jay-Z and Beyoncé's world, not everything is as it seems.

Of course, this came to light thanks to 2016's Lemonade and again in the rapper's latest studio album, 4:44, which documents the A-list couple's marital troubles (including infidelity accusations, raising children and more) in great detail. After tackling race issues in the U.S. for his Footnotes for "The Story of O.J." mini-documentary, Jay-Z released yet another personal piece pegged to the album's title track.

Released by Tidal on Monday, the father of three is joined by celebrities including Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Anthony Anderson and more for a candid discussion on relationships, love and the pressure that comes with dating in the public eye.

Reflecting on his nearly decade-long marriage to Bey, Jay-Z shared, "This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking."